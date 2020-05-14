Ohio non-contact sports and activities to resume soon

The state is still working on details for contact sports

COLUMBUS (WCMH / WJW) — Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced Thursday that gyms and other athletic facilities will soon be able to reopen.

Husted said facilities like gyms, fitness centers, recreation centers, dance studios, and tennis clubs will be able to open on May 26. Guidance will soon be posted on the protocols that those facilities must meet.

“Working out provides medical and physical benefits,” said Husted. “We also know it’s important, very important, we keep these surfaces, these places clean.”

The Lt. Governor said it will be important to follow protocols so we don’t create unnecessary contact or spread through the reopening of those facilities.

Some sports leagues can also resume operations on May 26. These are activities that are non-contact or limited contact, such as golf, baseball, softball, and tennis, and other paddle sports. Guidance for those sports will also be available later Thursday.

The state is still working on details for contact sports like lacrosse, hockey, field hockey, soccer, basketball, and others. Other sports, like volleyball and gymnastics, present their own special challenges, according to Husted.

“The protocols are designed, the openings are designed, to allow us to do the things we love, while also keeping our loved ones safe.”