COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Akron Hoban running back Lamar Sperling has been named Ohio’s Mr. Football by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

The senior tailback has accounted for 3,511 yards rushing and 55 rushing touchdowns already this season while leading the Knights to the Division II State Championship game.

Sperling, a University at Buffalo recruit, becomes the 36th winner of Ohio’s Mr. Football.

The other candidates for the award this season included:

Darreon Fair – Cleveland Heights

Diore Hubbard – Gahanna Lincoln

Jordan Marshall – Moeller

Connor Walendzak – Perrysburg

Mason Wolfe – West Holmes

Akron Hoban will face Toledo Central Catholic in the Division II State Championship game tonight in Canton. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

