COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Seven finalists for Ohio’s Mr. Football award were announced Wednesday afternoon.

Voting for the award by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association will end on November 28. The winner will be announced on Thursday, December 1.

The finalists include:

Darreon Fair – Cleveland Heights

The Tigers senior quarterback rushed for 1,318 yards, passed for 644 yards and accounted for 40 total touchdowns this year while leading Cleveland Heights to a 10-2 overall record.

CJ Hester – Wyoming

The Cowboys senior running back rushed for 2,081 yards with 33 touchdowns during the regular season. Fair broke a school record with 351 yards rushing and 7 touchdowns in a single game. The Western Michigan recruit has 6,951 rushing yards in his career and 110 total touchdowns.

Diore Hubbard – Gahanna Lincoln

The Lions junior running back has 2,306 yards rushing, 287 yards receiving and 29 total touchdowns this season. He has helped lead Lincoln to 13 wins and an appearance in the Division I State Semifinals.

Jordan Marshall – Moeller

The Crusaders junior running back has accounted for 1,796 yards rushing and 27 touchdowns this season while leading Moeller to 13 wins and an appearance in the Division I State Semifinals.

Lamar Sperling – Archbishop Hoban

The Knights senior running back has rushed for 3,348 yards and 51 touchdowns in 14 games this season. The Buffalo recruit has helped lead Hoban to 13 wins and an appearance in the Division II State Semifinals.

Connor Walendzak – Perrysburg

The Yellow Jackets senior running back accounted for 1,320 yards rushing and 18 touchdowns in the regular season. The Toledo recruit also recorded 102 tackles, 14.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks and 3 forced fumbles on defense.

Mason Wolfe – West Holmes

The Knights senior quarterback threw for 2,511 yards and 34 touchdowns with only 2 interceptions this season. He also helped lead West Holmes to a 12-1 record and a trip to the Division IV Regional Championship game.