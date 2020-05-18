Ohio Lt. Governor working with OHSAA to create offseason training protocols

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – With last week’s announcement that low or non-contact sports are free to open on May 26, the focus is now shifting to school-related sports sanctioned by the OHSAA.

On Monday, Lt. Governor Jon Husted said he spoke with OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass to begin coordinating protocols for training for sports to come in the fall.

“We know that training is a year-round process,” Husted said. “We know that properly trained, properly fit folks, it’s an important thing, not only to excel but to lower the risk of injury and things like that. We don’t know what the school in fall will hold at this point in time, but we do know with gyms and fitness centers that non-contact sporting activities, and the training even for those that are non-contact, that there are many ways that you can do that, that are safe.”

Husted promised additional details regarding protocols for schools in the near future.

“Everyone wants to have something to hope for. Keeping ourselves fit and trained is important. We know that schools and parents and student-athletes are looking to prepare for that future. We will work with the OHSAA to develop protocols to make sure that we limit the ability to spread COVID-19. That’s the goal of everything that we do. It’s to limit the spread and keep people safe. We will begin the process of working with them on what that might look like,” he said.