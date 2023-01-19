CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Lottery says it will not tolerate harassment of athletes by sports bettors.

The message comes after University of Dayton Coach Anthony Grant said his team received hate messages from bettors who weren’t happy with the teams’ performance. Grant said during a press conference that sports betting in Ohio could change collegiate sports.

“There are some laws that have recently been enacted that to me could really change the landscape of what college sports is all about and when you have people that make it about themselves and attack kids because of their own agenda, it sickens me,” Grant said

The Lottery Commission said Thursday that it is reminding sports bettors that harassment of college and professional athletes is prohibited. It went on to say that any bettor caught harassing an athlete after losing a bet will be “placed on involuntary exclusion list and prohibited from placing any future bets.”

Lottery sports gaming launched on January 1, at over 700 locations, with more proprietors planning for phased launches in 2023.