Ohio High School Football Coaches Association releases proposal to play this fall

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio High School Football Coaches Association proposed a set of guidelines and protocols that they hope enable the high school football season to be played.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is expected to officially address fall sports in the coming days.
According to the OHSFCA, the proposal follows state guidelines and includes information from medical professionals.
The proposal reads as follows:
With the uncertainty surrounding the State of Ohio during the Coronavirus pandemic, it has become clear that there needs to be a voice from the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association concerning the ability of the 709 schools in Ohio playing 11-man football to compete in the fall of 2020. As such the OHSFCA has, with the help of a committee of respected coaches selected by the president of the OHSFCA, research from medical professionals, and the guidelines for a Responsible Restart of Ohio, as put forward by Governor DeWine’s task force, developed the following considerations:
Before, during, and after the contest, players, coaches, game officials, team personnel and game administration officials should wash and sanitize their hands as often as possible.
Maintain social distancing of 6 feet at all times while on the sidelines and on the field of play when possible.
Everyone should have his own beverage container that is not shared.
Cloth face coverings are permissible for all coaches and team staff and for all game administration officials.
Limit the number of non-essential personnel who are on the field level throughout the contest.
If available, dressing facilities for game officials and teams should be large enough for them to use social-distancing protocols and should be properly cleaned and sanitized prior to their arrival.
Public address announcements will be made periodically before, during, and after the contest to follow the guidelines set forth by the CDC.
Continuous clock will be an option at the discretion of both Head Coaches in the first half if all OHSAA guidelines for a continuous clock are met.
The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic may be stressful for people. Fear and anxiety about a new disease and what could happen can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions in children. Public health actions, such as social distancing, can make people feel isolated and lonely and can increase stress and anxiety. However, these actions are necessary to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Coping with stress in a healthy way will make you, the people you care about, and your community stronger. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/managing-stress-anxiety.html
We encourage the use of a practice template to ensure a maximum of 9 minute periods.
We understand the important work being done to protect all Ohioans, and we present this as a working document that may require additional action, and the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association stands ready to work with the Governor, his taskforce, and the Ohio High School Athletic Association to ensure a high school football season this fall in our great state.”