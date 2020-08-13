Ohio Athletic Conference releases spring schedule; Mount Union to play four football games

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Athletic Conference has announced a preliminary schedule for the previously canceled four fall sports to be played in the spring.

Those sports include football, men’s soccer, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.

The spring schedule is slated to run in March and April of 2021, with championships being played in all sports.

The league released the following specific details for each sport:



2021 Spring Football Schedule

Friday, March 12

Mount Union at Muskingum



Friday, March 19

John Carroll lat Mount Union



Friday, April 2

Mount Union at Marietta



Friday, April 9

Mount Union at Baldwin Wallace



The OAC will split into two divisions in football — East and West.



The East Division includes Baldwin Wallace, John Carroll, Marietta, Mount Union and Muskingum.



The West Division includes Capital, Heidelberg, Ohio Northern, Otterbein and Wilmington.



Each team will play the other four teams in its division (two home, two road) over a five-week period with each team receiving a bye.



The schedule begins with games on Friday, March 12 and all games for the season will have 7 p.m. kick-offs.



On Friday, April 16, the top seeds of each division will meet for the OAC Championship.

The two-seeds will also play as well as the three-seeds, four-seeds and five-seeds.



The East Division hosts the games between the No. 1, No. 3 and No. 5 seeds while the West Division hosts the No. 2 and No. 4 seed games.

Men’s and Women’s Soccer

Men’s and Women’s Soccer will take the originally scheduled Fall 2020 OAC round robin schedule and move it to the Spring of 2021 beginning Sunday, March 14.



The men and women will play the same team at opposite sites. Any Sunday contest will start at 2 p.m. while weekday matches will be at either 4 or 7 p.m. at the host’s discretion.



On Sunday, April 18, the top seed will host the second seed for the OAC Championship.

The third-seed will host the fourth-seed, etc., so that all 10 teams play 10 contests.

Women’s Volleyball

Women’s Volleyball will take the originally scheduled Fall 2020 OAC round robin schedule and move it to the Spring of 2021, beginning Friday, March 12.



Matches will be played every Friday night and Tuesday night until the regular season ends on Friday, April 9.



Each date will feature a doubleheader match, resulting in an 18-match schedule with matches starting at 6 and 8 p.m.



After April 9, the top four teams will play in an OAC Tournament beginning Tuesday, April 13 with the two winners playing at highest remaining seed Friday, April 16 for the OAC Championship.

The two non-winners from Tuesday, April 13 meet at the higher seed to complete an 11-date season.



The six teams not making the OAC Tournament will also be afforded an 11th date of competition during the week of April 12 by scheduling closer geographic matches at institutional discretion.