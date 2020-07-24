Ohio Athletic Conference, including Mount Union, set to postpone athletic activities for 2020

Sources confirmed to Sports Team 27 that the OAC will postpone athletic activities on Friday

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sports Team 27’s sources confirmed reports that the Ohio Athletic Conference is postponing all athletic activities for the rest of 2020 due to coronavirus concerns.

An official announcement is expected later Friday.

In July, the conference announced they would play an OAC-only schedule in football, soccer and volleyball.

The plan is to attempt a spring season for fall sports with winter sports, beginning at the start of 2021.

There are 10 members of the OAC, which include Mount Union, John Carroll, Baldwin-Wallace, Ohio Northern, Heidelberg, Marietta, Wilmington, Muskingum, Otterbein and Capital.

Mount Union has won 13 National Championships and 30 conference titles in football.