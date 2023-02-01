CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (WKBN)- Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden on Wednesday announced the indictment of a player who was going to be a part of the Super Bowl on Feb. 12.

According to a press release, Joshua Matthew Sills, 25, of Sarahsville, Ohio, was indicted by a Guernsey County Common Pleas Court grand jury on one count of rape and one count of kidnapping, both first-degree felonies. Sills is an offensive guard for the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles.

The indictment reads that in December 2019 that Sills engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual and held a victim against her will. The crime was immediately reported, and the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office conducted a detailed investigation.

Reports said that the case was presented to the grand jury and is being prosecuted by the Special Prosecutions Section of the Attorney General’s Office. Sills was issued a summons to appear in Guernsey County Common Pleas Court at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16.

The Philadelphia Eagles have not released an official statement. The team will play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Fox Youngstown (WYFX).