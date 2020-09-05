Ogilvie throws for over 400 yards; United stays perfect at 2-0

Brutus Ogilvie's 3 TDs and over 400 yards passing enough to get to 2-0

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Brutus Ogilvie goes over 400-yards passing for United as the Golden Eagles increase their record to 2-0 following their 47-13 win over Lisbon. Ogilvie completed 26 of 34 passes for 406 yards and 3 scores. Keaton Baker caught 9 balls for 208 yards. Grant Knight and Nate Miller each caught 6 and 8 passes respectively for over 70 yards apiece.

The Eagles’ Lincoln Urmson gained 35 yards but scored 4 times on the ground.

The Blue Devils’ QB Tyler Welsh connected on 6 of 9 passes for 99 yards.

SCORING CHART

United, 47-13

First Quarter

U – Lincoln Urmson, 19-yard TD run (U 7-0)

U – Lincoln Urmson, 4-yard TD run (U 13-0)

Second Quarter

U – Grant Knight, 53-yard TD catch from Brutus Ogilvie (U 20-0)

L – RJ Schreffler, 71-yard catch from Tyler Welsh (U 20-7)

U – Lincoln Urmson, 2-yard TD run (S 26-7)

U – Nick Hardgrove, 37-yard TD catch from Brutus Ogilvie (U 33-7)

Third Quarter

L – Ryan McCullough, 60-yard TD run (U 33-13)

U – Keaton Baker, 26-yard TD catch from Brutus Ogilvie (U 40-13)

Fourth Quarter

U – Lincoln Urmson, 8-yard TD run (U 47-13)

Lisbon will play at Leetonia next week while United will host Wellsville.



Upcoming Schedules

United

Sept. 11 – Wellsville

Sept. 18 – Valley Christian

Sept. 25 – at Southern

Lisbon

Sept. 11 – at Leetonia

Sept. 18 – at East Palestine

Sept. 25 – Valley Christian