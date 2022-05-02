YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ursuline High School softball team rallied from an early deficit to top rival Cardinal Mooney 7-2 Monday evening.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

The Irish fell behind early after two home runs in the first inning for the Cardinals.

But Paige Ogden bounced back, allowing just one hit after the first inning while striking out 17.

Savannah Patrone had a three-run home run in the third inning to break the game open.

Ursuline improves to 13-1 on the season.