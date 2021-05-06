Offseason camp and workout dates released for Browns and Steelers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The National Football League released offseason workout dates for all 32 teams on Wednesday.
The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers currently have the same schedules for their offseason workouts. The dates are listed below:
Rookie Minicamp: May 14-16
Organized Team Activities (OTAs): May 25- 27 / June 1-3 / June 7-10
Mandatory Minicamp: June 15-17
The NFL Offseason Workout Program dates are tentative and subject to change at the discretion of individual clubs.
Voluntary offseason workout programs are intended to provide training, teaching and physical conditioning for players.