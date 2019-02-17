Officials approve $9M in Cleveland stadium improvements

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved

CLEVELAND (AP) - Officials have approved more than $9 million in improvements to Cleveland's Quicken Loans Arena and Progressive Field.

Cleveland.com reports the nonprofit that enforces the sports teams' leases, Gateway Development Corp., approved the spending Wednesday.

The upgrades are being funded through revenue from taxes on beer, wine, liquor and cigarettes.

Plans for Quicken Loans Arena include replacing parts of the ice floor, making restrooms compliant with the American with Disabilities Act and replacing lighting.

As for Progressive Field, upgrades include renovating suites and replacing outdoor escalators.

The price tag for the work on Quicken Loans Arena comes to $7.7 million, while the Progressive Field upgrades total about $2 million.

Gateway is responsible for major capital repairs over about $500,000 at each facility.

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com

2/17/2019 9:13:06 AM (GMT -5:00)