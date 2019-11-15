Officially a Buckeye! Champion’s Allison Smith signs with Ohio State softball

The Golden Flashes standout is a three-time State Champion and holds the state record with 51 career home runs.

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – Champion senior Allison Smith made things official this week, signing to play softball at Ohio State next year.

The Golden Flashes standout has been one of the top all-around players in the state the last three years. Last spring, she led Champion to a third straight State Championship.

Smith led the charge with 18 home runs and won 16 games in the circle, along with 215 strikeouts.

Entering her senior year, she already holds the Ohio state record with 51 career home runs.