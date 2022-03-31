CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield boys lacrosse team scored seven goals in the first half to lead them to a 10-5 win over rival Poland in the ‘Battle of 224’ on Thursday night.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

The Cardinals led 7-4 at the end of the first half and held the Bulldogs to just one goal in the second half.

For Canfield, Luke Berry netted a hat trick while Crescenzo Scheetz and Nicolo Cocca had two goals a piece while Scotty Tucker, Andrew Hall and Ethan Remby each had a goal.

For Poland, JT Russo, AJ Cordek, Cole Eaton, Angelo Elia and Alex Medina had a goal each.

Ben Harrell made 18 saves on the night.

With the win, Canfield improves to 1-2 and plays the Hermitage (PA) Hawks on Friday.