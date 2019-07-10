Offensive explosion: Canfield 12U Baseball races past Austintown

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield 12U Little League Baseball topped Austintown 12-2 in five innings Tuesday night.
With the win, Canfield advances to face Boardman in the Championship game Wednesday at 8PM at the Fields of Dreams in Boardman.
The game will be broadcast live on MyYTV as well as the WKBN mobile app and WKBN.com.
