LEAVITTSBURGH, Ohio (WKBN) – The Liberty and LaBrae boys soccer teams played to a 6-6 draw on Wednesday night at LaBrae High School.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

Both the Vikings and Leopards netted three goals a piece in each half.

For Liberty, Conner Burns had four Leopards goals while Ahmed Ahmed and Nate Malone each had one.

Josh Biery had three goals for the Vikings on the night.

With the tie, Liberty moves to 1-1-1 on the season and return to action on Saturday as they travel to Sharpsville to play the Blue Devils.