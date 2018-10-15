Offense, defense and special teams featured in Top Plays of the Week Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Week 8 Top Plays of the Week [ + - ] Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Another week of the season is in the books, and another unbeaten team has picked up their first loss.

With Canfield's loss to East Friday, just five Valley teams remain lossless. Hubbard, LaBrae and McDonald in Ohio with Farrell and Grove City unbeaten in Pennsylvania. Before we look ahead to a crucial Week 9, we take a look back. Sports Team 27 covered 20 games this past week, we looked back and found the best of the best in our Top Plays of the Week.