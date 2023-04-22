PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have announced that they are extending manager Derek Shelton’s contract past the 2023 season.

General Manager Ben Cherington did not share specific terms of the deal.

At 14-7, the Pirates are off to their best start since the 1992 season.

During a press conference on Saturday, Cherington said the two sides have been working on an extension since spring training.

The 52-year-old is in his fourth season as manager of the Pirates and posted a 142-242 record in his first three seasons.