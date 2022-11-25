(WJW) – Former Cleveland Browns wide-receiver Odell Beckham Jr., aka OBJ, has three planned free agent visits with potential teams early next month, according to reports.

According to reports from NFL insider Josina Anderson with CBS Sports, OBJ will be meeting with the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys in early December.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott spoke out about OBJ during a recent interview, saying, “He knows how much I want him here and a lot of these guys in the locker room, I’ve seen them reach out on their own… He understands that this is a team he can help.”

Conversations are also ongoing with the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens, Anderson reported Thursday.

OBJ left Cleveland mid-way through last season, in highly dramatic fashion, to join the Los Angeles Rams, who went on to win the 2022 Super Bowl.