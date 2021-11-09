Odell Beckham Jr. clears waivers, can now sign with new NFL team

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. runs a route during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Browns’ wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has officially cleared waivers and is now an unrestricted free agent. He is free to sign with any NFL team.

Beckham Jr. was placed on waivers by the Browns earlier this week after his father, Odell Beckham Sr., posted a video on his Instagram account criticizing Baker Mayfield and highlights times OBJ was open with hashtags like “disrespectful” and “very hurtful.”

Beckham was traded to Cleveland from New York in 2019.

In his first season with the Browns, Beckham tallied 74 receptions for more than 1,000 yards and four touchdowns.

He suffered a torn ACL last year in week seven of the 2020 season.

This year with the Browns, he had 17 receptions for 232 yards.