NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Isabella O’Brien tossed a no-hitter in McDonald’s win over Jackson-Milton on Monday. O’Brien hurled seven innings while striking out 12 batters.

Alivia Morrison and Miley Titus each finished with a pair of hits. Titus belted a triple and drove in two runs. Jenna and Kayla Helco scored runs while Titus also crossed home plate in the game.

The Blue Jays’ junior Macayle Thornhill also tossed seven innings as she struck out 10 and allowed eight hits and just one walk.

The Blue Devils return to action on Tuesday when they host Jackson-Milton.

Stats per McDonald’s Michelle Titus