O’Brien strikes out 14; Hubbard softball drops Lakeview

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Isabella O’Brien struck out 14 and allowed just one hit in Hubbard’s 17-0 shutout win over Lakeview on Monday.

O’Brien tossed five innings and walked only a single batter.

The Eagles’ offense featured seven players with multiple hits as the team compiled 22 base hits total.

Grace Narkum went four for four and scored three runs. Sydney Bowser and Phoebe Rusnak each went three for three. Gillian Ryser and Haley Croyle both finished with three hits and four RBIs as well. Jordyn Juillerat and Lexi Najdusak had two hits apiece.

Lakeview’s Kylie Imes reached base on a walk and also had a single to go along with her stolen base.

On Tuesday, Hubbard will play at Lakeview.