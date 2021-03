Hubbard and Jefferson will meet again on Tuesday

JEFFERSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Isabella O’Brien tossed a complete game as Hubbard cruised past Jefferson, 13-2.

O’Brien allowed just a single base hit and struck out 14 Falcons.

The Eagles jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning.

Haley Croyle and Gillian Ryser each had a homer for the Eagles. Emily Filicky finished with three hits as Sydney Bowser had two base knocks, including a double.

On Tuesday, the two programs will meet again, this time at Hubbard.