EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney boys basketball dominates in win over East Liverpool, 66-51.

Cardinal Mooneys’ Ashton O’Brien lead the team in scoring with 21 points and Nick Pregibon scored 15.

While East Liverpools‘ Preston Kerr lead his team in scoring with 15 and Cohen Pease had 13 points.

Next, Mooney plays Youngstown East and East Liverpool plays Steubenville both on Tuesday, Jan. 9