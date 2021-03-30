Nutter drives in 7; Ursuline rolls at Geneva

Sports

Julia Nutter finished with four base hits including two doubles

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Ursuline Irish High School Softball

Credit: cmannphoto/E+/Getty Images

GENEVA, Ohio (WKBN) – Julia Nutter drove in seven runs as Ursuline posts their second win of the year by defeating Geneva, 23-1. Nutter closed out her night with four hits, which included a pair of doubles.

Emily Holland tossed four innings, allowed two hits and struck out three batters. Batting, Holland had a three-run homer.

Page Ogden finished with three hits while Madelyn Miklandric and Liza Barbato each belted a two-run double.

Next up for the Irish is a contest with Howland on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the Geneva Eagles will welcome Orange.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Play to win local prizes!

Trending on WKBN.com