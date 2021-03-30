Nutter drives in 7; Ursuline rolls at Geneva

Julia Nutter finished with four base hits including two doubles

GENEVA, Ohio (WKBN) – Julia Nutter drove in seven runs as Ursuline posts their second win of the year by defeating Geneva, 23-1. Nutter closed out her night with four hits, which included a pair of doubles.

Emily Holland tossed four innings, allowed two hits and struck out three batters. Batting, Holland had a three-run homer.

Page Ogden finished with three hits while Madelyn Miklandric and Liza Barbato each belted a two-run double.

Next up for the Irish is a contest with Howland on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the Geneva Eagles will welcome Orange.