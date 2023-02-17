WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Brandon Null led the way for Howland with 16 second-half points as the Tigers cruised to a 71-48 win over Niles to close out the regular season.

Null would lead the game in scoring with 25 points for the Tigers. John Penny added 12 points and Alex Henry would pitch in nine points.

As a senior, Null said it was important for all the seniors to play well for their last regular season home game and having a performance like that in a rivalry win is a memory maker.

Niles was led by Keyshon Talley with a team-high 13 points with Anthony Budak scoring 10 points for the Dragons.

Niles drops to 10-12 on the year and will travel to Ravenna for their sectional semifinal matchup on Feb. 21.

Howland improves to 11-11 with the win and will host their sectional semifinal on Feb. 22 against Cuyahoga Falls.