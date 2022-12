WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland outscored LaBrae, 47-17, over the course of the final three quarters in a 58-30 victory.

Alex Henry and Brandon Null led the Tigers in scoring with 10 points apiece.

Howland improves to 4-1 as they’ll travel to Louisville next Tuesday.

Austin Rowe scored a game-high 13 points for LaBrae.

The Vikings will make the trek to Garrettsville on Friday to meet the G-Men of Garfield.