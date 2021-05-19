‘Now we have gold to prove it:’ Mathews softball team reacts to Division IV District Championship

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mathews rolled past Brookfield 11-1 to win the Division IV Softball District Championship on Wednesday.

Watch the video above to hear from the team after the win.

The Mustangs have now won seven of the last ten district titles, and the first since 2018.

Ashley Deans led the way for the Lady Stangs going 3-4 with three RBI, including a solo home run.

Becca Landis, Bella Spano and Ella Vaupel each drove in a pair of runs in the win. Gianna Toto and Nicholson also tallied RBI’s.

Mathews improves to 24-4 overall on the season. The Lady Stangs advance to face East Canton in the Division IV Regional Semifinals on Thursday, May 27 at 2 p.m. at Akron Firestone Stadium.