YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YSU Football team has won four games in a row, guaranteeing their first winning season since 2017.

The Penguins are (6-3) overall, tied for third in the Missouri Valley Football Conference and in playoff position.

Watch the video above to hear from the team as they get ready for the final two games of the regular season.

“We’re high, but we’re going to stay the same,” says Penguins linebacker Alex Howard. “The November games are playoffs or no playoffs. So you got to win them.”

“Obviously the end goal, is make the playoffs,” says Penguins quarterback Mitch Davidson. “If we win the next one and the next one, obviously the stars align. But the focus this week is to win Saturday.”

“You have to be playing your best football in November. We’re winning. I don’t know if we’re playing the best football,” says YSU head coach Doug Phillips. “That’s the challenge that you go into practice with. We want to be playing our best football in November, and we have an opportunity this Saturday to be better than we were this past Saturday.”

The Penguins travel to Missouri State (3-6) this weekend. They kick off with the Bears Saturday at 3 p.m.