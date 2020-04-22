Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: Gov. DeWine, Dr. Amy Acton holding daily briefing
Closings and delays
There are currently 24 active closings. Click for more details.

Notre Dame’s two-time National Champion coach retires

Sports

McGraw is one of five Division I men’s or women’s basketball coaches with at least 930 wins, nine Final Fours and multiple titles

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Notre Dame women's basketball coach Muffet McGraw

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame women’s basketball coach Muffet McGraw is retiring after winning two national championships in 33 years with the Irish.

The school announced her decision Wednesday ahead of a late afternoon news conference.

The 64-year-old McGraw became the 13th woman inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017. She won 936 games, ranking sixth among Division I coaches, with 842 coming at Notre Dame.

McGraw is one of five Division I men’s or women’s basketball coaches with at least 930 wins, nine Final Fours and multiple titles. Her national championships were won in 2001 and 2018.

McGraw said she plans to remain active in the university and local communities.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com