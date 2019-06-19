Not their night: Rough 5th inning dooms Scrappers in loss to Black Bears

GRANVILLE, West Virginia (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Scrappers raced out to an early first inning lead Tuesday, but the West Virginia Black Bears scored six runs in the fifth inning on their way to a 10-3 win.

Mahoning Valley struck first with a run in the first. With two outs Jonathan Rodriguez singled and then stole second. He would come around to score on a Jonathan Engelmann RBI single for the 1-0 lead.

West Virginia’s wasted no time tying the game. Kyle Mottice led off the bottom of the first with a single. Two pitches later he would come around to tie the game on an RBI double from Nick Patton.

The Black Bears added two runs in the second and a single run in the fourth before breaking the game open in the bottom of the fifth.

In the fifth, the first four batters would walk to start the inning. After a sac fly for a run, a hit by pitch would be followed by the fifth walk of the inning. By the time the dust settled and the final out was record, the Black Bears lead 10-1.

Mahoning Valley would chip away with runs in the seventh and eighth innings, but that was as close as they would get.

Jhonneyver Gutierrez (0-1) started and took the loss. He went 3.2 innings while allowing 4 earned runs on 4 hits. He struck out 5 without issuing a walk. Jordan Scheftz followed with 0.1 innings of relief. Scheftz allowed 3 earned runs on 1 hit. He walked 4. Luis Sanchez then worked 3.0 innings in relief. Sanchez allowed 3 earned runs on 2 hits. He walked 2 and struck out 4. Brendan Meyer went the final inning in relief. He did not allow a runner while striking out 1.



The Scrappers (3-2) and Black Bears continue their series on Wednesday night in West Virginia. Carlos Vargas gets the start with first pitch set for 6:35. The Scrappers return home on Friday night to host the Auburn Doubledays at 7:05.

Courtesy: Mahoning Valley Scrappers