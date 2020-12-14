Not the same Browns from Week 1: Cleveland hosts the Ravens in an AFC North clash

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – DECEMBER 06: Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 and Jarvis Landry #80 Cleveland Browns celebrate a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans in the first quarter in the first quarter at Nissan Stadium on December 06, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns opened their season in Baltimore.

The Ravens won 38-6. And it seemed like the Browns were off to a similar start that Cleveland fans are used to.

But Week 14 is a whole new world. The Browns will host Baltimore in Monday Night Football matchup.

Cleveland holds a better record at 9-3 to the Ravens 7-5.

You can run through all the QB comparisons between Lamar Jackson and Baker Mayfield, and their history that dates back to college.

Lamar Jackson beat out Baker in 2016 to win the Heisman.

Baker trumped Lamar in 2017 for the same prize.

Baker was picked first overall in the 2018 draft.

Lamar was chosen last in the first round as the 32nd pick and was the 2019 league MVP.

But the parallels don’t matter much now. You have two teams in the AFC North vying for a postseason berth, going head-to-head in primetime.

Baker Mayfield is playing his best stretch of football in his professional career, while Lamar Jackson is recovering after being out with coronavirus.

The Ravens will likely face the toughest Browns team they’ve seen in years.

Under head coach Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland plays smart, and they play tough.

The Browns have figured out how to make things work week to week with key players out and continual changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m.

Although Ohio is under a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew until January 2, Governor Mike DeWine says that won’t apply to the 12,000 people who will be attending the game at FirstEnergy Stadium.

It will, however, apply to bars and restaurants. Those establishments are still required to close at 10 p.m.