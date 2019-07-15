‘Not Far From Me’: Longtime coach featured in new book about opioids in Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For nearly three decades, Eric Ungaro has served as a teacher and high school football coach in the Valley and that experience has given him a unique, very personal perspective on the opioid crisis.

When the publishers of the new book ‘Not Far From Me’ were looking for firsthand testimony, Ungaro had plenty to offer.

“There’s not many people that talk about the late ’80s, early ’90s when you’re coaching in the inner city and, again, it was more violence-driven,” Ungaro said. “You weren’t really ODing from crack but there were the Bloods, the Crips, there was a lot of violence going on in the city. So it was easy for most of America — call it what it is, white America — to say, ‘You know, just don’t go down on Park and Griffith.’ Like if you just don’t go there, you’re not going to get involved.”

But the problem spread to the suburbs and hit closer to home.

Ungaro had two uncles die from an overdose and then he watched his brother, Sean, lose his battle with addiction in 2012. That’s when he got involved.

“So I just figured, let me go in this direction because at the time, it wasn’t cool to talk about this,” Ungaro said. “Make no mistake about it, you know, this was only seven years ago. You’re not talking about 70 years. It wasn’t cool to talk about, oh, you know, ‘My brother died of an overdose.’ They were considered bums.”

Ungaro is now talking about it every day as part of the Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board. He’s also chairman of the community group The Red Zone and a Poland Township trustee.

That unique perspective is what adds to the book.

“You’re not going to find many people — and this is not a badge of honor — that have lost uncles, that have coached in the inner city and taken care of quality minority kids, helping them out…and, obviously, with your brother,” Ungaro said. “Now I’m in a suburban setting where you’re seeing these kids come to school because their parents are dying. You know, their uncles are dying. So I’ve been through the whole gamut and I’m just proud to talk about it. And that’s what the title is, Standing Proud, because you have to. You have to give people a chance to stand up and address their issues.”