Not enough spice in “Peppers in Oil” as Mahoning Valley drops series opener to Renegades

The game paid tribute to the popular Youngstown appetizer, but Mahoning Valley came up short on the field

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Scrappers went by “Peppers in Oil” for a special jersey and name night at Eastwood Field. But the Renegades came away with the victory, 5-3 Saturday in the series opener.

The Mahoning Valley Peppers in Oil event was presented by the Italian Food Trail through Trumbull County Tourism and paid tribute to the popular Youngstown appetizer.

Unfortunately, there wasn’t enough kick in Mahoning Valley, as they fell behind early in this game, 2-0 through four innings.

The Peppers in Oil mounted a late rally and even brought the tying run to the plate in the 9th inning before falling short.

Mahoning Valley returns to their original Scrappers name Sunday when they host Hudson Valley at 4:05 PM at Eastwood Field.