Not Again! Indians’ Salazar returns to injured list

Salazar is heading to the IL after his first start since right shoulder surgery which caused him to miss the entire 2018 season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – After his first start in 2019, the Cleveland Indians have placed Danny Salazar on the 10-day injured list, this time with a right groin strain.

The Tribe also placed Tyler Olson on the 10-day IL with a non-baseball medical condition.

Salazar got his first start of the year Thursday after working back from surgery on his pitching shoulder that kept him out of the entire 2018 season.

He told reporters after his start that he felt discomfort in his groin.

Salazar pitched just 4 innings and his fastball was topping out at 87-88 mph.

Cleveland has promoted pitchers Hunter Wood and Phil Maton to the big team.