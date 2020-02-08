‘Not a job in America that I’d want more,’ Phillips returns home as YSU’s head football coach

Doug Phillips met with the media for the first time Saturday as the new head football coach for Youngstown State University

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University’s new head football coach Doug Phillips met with the media for the first time Saturday after being named the Penguins’ new head coach on Friday.

Phillips was emotional to start the press conference as he recalled memories of his parents introducing him to the YSU football tradition.

“I wish my parents, who popped popcorn for home football games and basketball games, I wish they could see it, but they are probably looking down and very proud,” Phillips said.

Phillips spent the past three seasons on the University of Cincinnati’s football staff, most recently as the team’s running backs coach.

He previously coached at Youngstown State as a graduate assistant in 1991 and 1992 for current YSU President Jim Tressel.

Phillips becomes the eighth coach in school history.

He served as head football coach at Springfield (1997-2000) and Salem (2001-05) high schools, helping turn around both programs.