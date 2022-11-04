SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Southern Indians will look for revenge Friday night in their round two high school football playoff matchup against the Norwalk St. Paul Flyers.

Last season, the Flyers ended the Indians’ season in heartbreaking fashion with a 21-14 double overtime victory in the same round a year ago.

Southern currently leads 42-14 in the fourth quarter at the last update. Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.

Wyatt Morris, Colton Soukup and Ryan Exline have each found the end zone twice for the Indians.

The Indians had a convincing 65-21 victory over South Central in round one. The Flyers had an equally convincing 64-20 win over Lisbon.

The winner of #5 Norwalk St. Paul (8-3) vs. Southern (10-1) will take on the winner of #8 Springfield (7-4) and #1 Warren JFK (9-1) in round three.