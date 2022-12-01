HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Kentucky (WKBN) – The Youngstown State men’s basketball team won their Horizon League opener on Thursday by topping Northern Kentucky 77-73.

YSU trailed 44-39 in the second half and used a 13-4 run to take the lead over the Norse.

After Northern Kentucky hit a three to tie the game, Dwayne Cohill hit two free throws to give the Penguins a 58-56 lead.

But the Norse would respond with a Marques Warrick bucket in the lane to even the game at 58.

The Penguins had a chance to win at the final moments but the attempt by Malek Green was off the mark to send the game to overtime.

With a minute to go in overtime, Green drained a three in the corner to give YSU a 65-62 lead.

On the ensuing NKU possession, Xavier Rhodes would answer with a three of his own to level the game at 65.

YSU would have a chance at the end of overtime but Cohill’s attempt fell short.

In the second overtime, Northern Kentucky outscored the Penguins 12-8 to get the win.

For Youngstown State, Green and Cohill led the way with 21 points each while Adrian Nelson added 16.

For NKU, Warrick had a game-high 30 points.

With the loss, YSU moves to 5-3 on the season and 0-1 in league play. NKU improves to 4-4 and 1-0 in conference play.