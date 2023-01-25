CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton will host home games for two USFL teams for the 2023 regular season.

They will also host the North Division playoff game and USFL Championship in July.

Both the Pittsburgh Maulers and New Jersey Generals will call Canton home this summer as they will play their games at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

“The USFL is excited that the Pittsburgh Maulers and the New Jersey Generals will practice and play games in Canton during the 2023 regular season,” said Daryl Johnston, USFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations, at a press conference on Wednesday.

“The outstanding regional support we received during our first postseason from football fans in Ohio and Pennsylvania, including the great city of Pittsburgh, coupled with our successful partnership with the Hall of Fame Village, led to this moment,” he continued.

Ray Horton was named the new Maulers’ head coach earlier this month. He has been a coach with both the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers in the past.

Last season, all games for the USFL were played in Birmingham, Alabama, except for the championship game.

The Maulers and Generals will play in the first regular season game in Canton on April 23.