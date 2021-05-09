Northeast District brackets released for Division II, III, IV at Cene Park

Baseball brackets for the OHSAA Northeast District tournaments have been released with several local teams looking for a title

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The OHSAA baseball tournament begins in just over a week with several local teams set to play in the Northeast Districts.

Below are a list of tournament games.

DIVISION II

Northeast 1, Cene Park Tournament

First-Round BYES: #1 Canfield, #4 Howland and #6 West Branch

Monday, May 17 – All games begin at 5 p.m. at site of the higher seeded team.

#23 Conneaut at #18 Ashtabula Edgewood

#16 Geneva at #13 Perry

#25 Chaney at #11 Marlington

#15 Lakeview at #14 Hubbard

#19 West Geauga at #17 Canton South

Northeast 2, Louisville High School Tournament

First-Round BYES: #2 Salem, #3 Field, #5 Niles McKinley and #7 Chardon.

Monday, May 17 – All games begin at 5 p.m. at site of the higher seeded team.

#21 Struthers at #9 Louisville

#24 Ravenna at #8 Streetsboro

#20 Youngstown East at #10 Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin

#22 Girard at #12 Poland

FINALS: Wednesday, May 19 at 5 p.m.

DIVISION III

Northeast 1, Cene Park Tournament

First-Round BYES: #3 Garfield, #4 Berkshire, #5 Springfield Local and #6 Columbiana.

Monday, May 17 – All games begin at 5 p.m. at site of the higher seeded team.

#21 Crestwood at #8 Ursuline

#23 East Palestine at #7 Cardinal Mooney

#14 Liberty at #13 Cardinal

#22 Southeast at #10 Jefferson Area

Northeast 2, Niles McKinley High School Tournament

First-Round BYES: #1 Rootstown, #2 South Range, #9 Champion, #11 Grand Valley and #12 Pymatuning Valley.

Monday, May 17 – All games begin at 5 p.m. at site of the higher seeded team.

#19 Waterloo at #16 Newton Falls

#20 United Local at #18 Campbell Memorial

#17 Crestview at #15 LaBrae

FINALS: Wednesday, May 19 at 5 p.m.

DIVISION IV

Northeast 1, Cene Park Tournament

First-Round BYES: #3 Heartland Christian, #4 Warren JFK, #7 Southern Local and #8 Fairport Harding.

Tuesday, May 18 – All games begin at 5 p.m. at site of the higher seeded team.

#21 Windham at #18 Lowellville

#12 Mineral Ridge at #10 Lisbon David Anderson

#14 Badger at #13 Maplewood

#17 Lordstown at #9 McDonald

Northeast 2, Fairport Harding High School Tournament, Urbanski Field

First-Round BYES: #1 Jackson-Milton, #2 Lake Center Christian, #5 Mathews and #6 Western Reserve.

Tuesday, May 18 – All games begin at 5 p.m. at site of the higher seeded team.

#22 Sebring McKinley at #19 Leetonia

#24 Southington Chalker at #15 Wellsville

#23 Brookfield at #11 Bristol

#20 St. Thomas Aquinas at #16 Ashabula St. John

FINALS: Thursday, May 20 at 5 p.m.