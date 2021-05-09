Northeast District brackets released for Division II, III, IV at Cene Park

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The OHSAA baseball tournament begins in just over a week with several local teams set to play in the Northeast Districts.
Below are a list of tournament games.
DIVISION II
Northeast 1, Cene Park Tournament
First-Round BYES: #1 Canfield, #4 Howland and #6 West Branch
Monday, May 17 – All games begin at 5 p.m. at site of the higher seeded team.
#23 Conneaut at #18 Ashtabula Edgewood
#16 Geneva at #13 Perry
#25 Chaney at #11 Marlington
#15 Lakeview at #14 Hubbard
#19 West Geauga at #17 Canton South
Northeast 2, Louisville High School Tournament
First-Round BYES: #2 Salem, #3 Field, #5 Niles McKinley and #7 Chardon.
Monday, May 17 – All games begin at 5 p.m. at site of the higher seeded team.
#21 Struthers at #9 Louisville
#24 Ravenna at #8 Streetsboro
#20 Youngstown East at #10 Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin
#22 Girard at #12 Poland
FINALS: Wednesday, May 19 at 5 p.m.
DIVISION III
Northeast 1, Cene Park Tournament
First-Round BYES: #3 Garfield, #4 Berkshire, #5 Springfield Local and #6 Columbiana.
Monday, May 17 – All games begin at 5 p.m. at site of the higher seeded team.
#21 Crestwood at #8 Ursuline
#23 East Palestine at #7 Cardinal Mooney
#14 Liberty at #13 Cardinal
#22 Southeast at #10 Jefferson Area
Northeast 2, Niles McKinley High School Tournament
First-Round BYES: #1 Rootstown, #2 South Range, #9 Champion, #11 Grand Valley and #12 Pymatuning Valley.
Monday, May 17 – All games begin at 5 p.m. at site of the higher seeded team.
#19 Waterloo at #16 Newton Falls
#20 United Local at #18 Campbell Memorial
#17 Crestview at #15 LaBrae
FINALS: Wednesday, May 19 at 5 p.m.
DIVISION IV
Northeast 1, Cene Park Tournament
First-Round BYES: #3 Heartland Christian, #4 Warren JFK, #7 Southern Local and #8 Fairport Harding.
Tuesday, May 18 – All games begin at 5 p.m. at site of the higher seeded team.
#21 Windham at #18 Lowellville
#12 Mineral Ridge at #10 Lisbon David Anderson
#14 Badger at #13 Maplewood
#17 Lordstown at #9 McDonald
Northeast 2, Fairport Harding High School Tournament, Urbanski Field
First-Round BYES: #1 Jackson-Milton, #2 Lake Center Christian, #5 Mathews and #6 Western Reserve.
Tuesday, May 18 – All games begin at 5 p.m. at site of the higher seeded team.
#22 Sebring McKinley at #19 Leetonia
#24 Southington Chalker at #15 Wellsville
#23 Brookfield at #11 Bristol
#20 St. Thomas Aquinas at #16 Ashabula St. John
FINALS: Thursday, May 20 at 5 p.m.