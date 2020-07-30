Northeast Conference the latest to postpone fall sports

The council agreed to reconvene again by October 1 to evaluate the public health crisis

SOMERSET, New Jersey (WKBN) – The Northeast Conference is the latest to postpone fall sports in the college ranks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NEC Council of Presidents voted to postpone all competitions and championships, and applies to men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball, as well as all other NEC sports scheduled to engage in competition this fall.

The council agreed to reconvene again by October 1 to evaluate the public health crisis and competitive options moving forward.

“While this decision was exceedingly difficult and will be incredibly heartbreaking for our NEC student-athletes, coaches and administrators, the NEC Council of Presidents focused on the importance of the health and safety and well-being of our entire campus communities,” said NEC Commissioner Noreen Morris. “This pandemic has challenged us all in ways we could never have imagined, and I applaud our student-athletes and coaches for handling this difficult time with grace and courage. We are committed to providing all of our student-athletes with meaningful practice and training activities this fall and look forward to reconvening our presidents by October 1 to discuss future competitive opportunities.”

Off note, the Duquesne football team was previously slated to face Youngstown State on September, 12 at Stambaugh Stadium.