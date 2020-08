YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Northeast 8 Athletic Conference has decided to play only league games during the 2020 football season says commissioner Rob Conklin. The conference includes Girard, Hubbard, Jefferson, Lakeview, Niles, Poland, South Range and Struthers.

Conklin states, “specifics will be determined tomorrow at an 8 a.m. meeting among the school’s athletic directors and conference leadership.”