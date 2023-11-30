CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Northeast 8 Conference completed another strong season as both South Range and Struthers played for a regional title. Six of the seven teams advanced to the post-season with four posting playoff victories.

Niles’ senior running back Antuan Gardner ran for nearly 2,500-yards and was named the league’s Player of the Year.

2023 Northeast 8 Conference Standings

South Range – 6-0 (12-2)

Poland – 5-1 (10-2)

Struthers – 4-2 (10-4)

Niles – 3-3 (7-5)

Girard – 2-4 (5-6)

Lakeview – 1-5 (5-6)

Hubbard – 0-6 (4-6)

2023 Statistical Leaders

Scoring

South Range – 33.6

Girard – 33.5

Poland – 30.9

Niles – 30.5

Struthers – 29.6

Lakeview – 19.0

Hubbard – 15.0

Scoring Defense

Poland – 12.7

South Range – 15.4

Struthers – 18.9

Niles – 22.3

Hubbard – 25.7

Girard – 26.5

Lakeview – 27.1

Individual Statistics

Passing Yards

1.Tuff McConahy, Girard/SR – 3065

2.Dom Pagano, Poland/SR – 1272

3.Tristan Toy, South Range/JR – 1262

4.Anthony Budak, Niles/SR – 1212

5.Alex Hackwelder, Hubbard/JR – 1007

Completion Percentage (min. 50 attempts)

1.Tuff McConahy, Girard/SR – 65.5% (218-333)

2.Alex Hackwelder, Hubbard/JR – 60.7% (88-145)

3.Tristan Toy, South Range/JR – 57.2% (83-145)

Passing Touchdowns

1.Tuff McConahy, Girard/SR – 27

2.Dom Pagano, Poland/SR – 15

3.Tristan Toy, South Range/JR – 10

4.Anthony Budak, Niles/SR – 7

5.Jason Dukes, Struthers/JR – 5

Rushing Yards

1.Antuan Gardner, Niles/SR – 2479

2.Blake Ewert, South Range/SR – 1968

3.Anthony Carter, Struthers/SR – 1401

4.Devin Braham, Struthers/JR – 1330

5.Jason Dukes, Struthers/JR – 1316

6.Boom Gillis, Lakeview/SR – 1292

7.Cole Fulton, Poland/SR – 1041

8.Tristan Toy, South Range/JR – 990

9.Thomas Easton, Lakeview/JR – 919

10.Ahmad Curd, Girard/SR – 716

Rushing Average (min. 50 attempts)

1.Blake Ewert, South Range/SR – 8.3

1.Antuan Gardner, Niles/SR – 8.3

3.Tristan Toy, South Range/JR – 7.9

4.Devin Braham, Struthers/JR – 7.8

5.Thomas Easton, Lakeview/JR – 7.7

Rushing Touchdowns

1.Antuan Gardner, Niles/SR – 31

2.Blake Ewert, South Range/SR – 21

3.Anthony Carter, Struthers/SR – 18

4.Boom Gillis, Lakeview/SR – 17

5.Tristan Toy, South Range/JR – 16

6.Devin Braham, Struthers/JR – 15

7.Aidan Dominguez, South Range/JR – 14

7.Jason Dukes, Struthers/JR – 14

9.Ahmad Curd, Girard/SR – 13

10.Cole Fulton, Poland/SR – 12

Receptions

1.Stephen Sims, Girard/JR – 67

2.Domenico Simone, Girard/SR – 51

3.Anthony Bengala, Girard/SR – 50

4.Gaven Nagy, South Range/JR – 36

5.Brady Crumbacher, South Range/SR – 34

Receiving Yards

1.Stephen Sims, Girard/JR – 906

2.Anthony Bengala, Girard/SR – 750

3.Domenico Simone, Girard/SR – 602

4.Brady Crumbacher, South Range/SR – 585

5.Gaven Nagy, South Range/JR – 499

6.Nathan Coots, Niles/SR – 458

7.Braydon Songer, Hubbard/SO – 359

8.Nick Rafferty, Girard/JR – 347

9.Matthew Chaney, Hubbard/SO – 318

10.Robert Carcelli, Struthers/JR – 294

Receiving Touchdowns

1.Stephen Sims, Girard/JR – 12

2.Anthony Bengala, Girard/SR – 7

2.Brady Crumbacher, South Range/SR – 7

4.Nathan Coots, Niles/SR – 5

5.Cole Fulton, Poland/SR – 4

5.Domenico Simone, Girard/SR – 4