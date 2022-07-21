YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range won the Division III Akron 1 District championship a year ago by defeating Crestview (5-4) before being eliminated by Chippewa in the Sweet 16. Poland fell to Kenston, 3-1, in the Division II Akron 1 District title tilt.
The Bulldogs and the Raiders each won the Northeast 8 Conference title. The two teams split their regular season meetings. South Range won the first on September 1, 2-1. Poland rebounded to top the Range, 5-0, on September 29.
Poland plays host to South Range on Monday, August 29.
2021 First Team All-League
Brionna Bash, Niles
Mary Brant, Poland
Alexis Busefink, Lakeview
Marysa Chuey, Hubbard
Avrey Grischow, Poland
Daphne Hendrix, Hubbard
Ava Hipple, Lakeview
Hannah Johnston, Niles
Gabby Lamparty, South Range (Player of the Year)
Hannah Ritchie, South Range
Devin Sauerwein, South Range
Malina Serrano, Girard
2022 Schedules
Girard
Aug. 12 – Liberty
Aug. 24 – Niles
Aug. 27 – Columbiana
Aug. 29 – at Hubbard
Aug. 31 – Poland
Sept. 7 – Lakeview
Sept. 12 – at Struthers
Sept. 14 – at South Range
Sept. 19 – at Jefferson
Sept. 21 – at Niles
Sept. 26 – Hubbard
Sept. 28 – at Poland
Oct. 3 – at Lakeview
Oct. 5 – Struthers
Oct. 10 – South Range
Oct. 12 – Jefferson
Hubbard
Aug. 24 – at South Range
Aug. 27 – Ursuline
Aug. 29 – Girard
Aug. 31 – at Jefferson
Sept. 7 – at Poland
Sept. 10 – at Salem
Sept. 12 – at Lakeview
Sept. 14 – at Niles
Sept. 17 – Orange
Sept. 19 – Struthers
Sept. 21 – South Range
Sept. 26 – at Girard
Sept. 28 – Jefferson
Oct. 3 – Poland
Oct. 5 – Lakeview
Oct. 10 – Niles
Oct. 12 – at Struthers
Jefferson
Aug. 23 – Edgewood
Aug. 29 – at Struthers
Aug. 30 – Poland
Aug. 31 – Hubbard
Sept. 8 – at Niles
Sept. 13 – South Range
Sept. 14 – Lakeview
Sept. 19 – Girard
Sept. 21 – at Poland
Sept. 26 – Struthers
Sept. 28 – at Hubbard
Oct. 3 – Niles
Oct. 5 – at South Range
Oct. 10 – at Lakeview
Oct. 11 – at Pymatuning Valley
Oct. 12 – at Girard
Lakeview
Aug. 20 – Harding
Aug. 24 – Struthers
Aug. 29 – at Niles
Aug. 31 – South Range
Sept. 7 – at Girard
Sept. 12 – Hubbard
Sept. 14 – at Jefferson
Sept. 17 – at Badger
Sept. 19 – at Poland
Sept. 21 – at Struthers
Sept. 26 – Niles
Sept. 28 – at South Range
Oct. 3 – Girard
Oct. 5 – at Hubbard
Oct. 10 – Jefferson
Oct. 12 – Poland
Niles
Aug. 17 – at Cardinal Mooney
Aug. 22 – Harding
Aug. 24 – at Girard
Aug. 29 – Lakeview
Aug. 31 – at Struthers
Sept. 8 – Jefferson
Sept. 12 – at Poland
Sept. 14 – Hubbard
Sept. 17 – at Salem
Sept. 19 – at South Range
Sept. 21 – Girard
Sept. 26 – at Lakeview
Sept. 28 – Struthers
Oct. 3 – at Jefferson
Oct. 5 – Poland
Oct. 10 – at Hubbard
Oct. 12 – South Range
Poland
Aug. 22 – Canfield
Aug. 29 – South Range
Aug. 30 – at Jefferson
Aug. 31 – at Girard
Sept. 7 – Hubbard
Sept. 10 – at West Branch
Sept. 12 – Niles
Sept. 14 – Struthers
Sept. 19 – Lakeview
Sept. 21 – Jefferson
Sept. 26 – at South Range
Sept. 28 – Girard
Oct. 1 – at Howland
Oct. 3 – at Hubbard
Oct. 5 – at Niles
Oct. 10 – Struthers
Oct. 12 – at Lakeview
South Range
Aug. 22 – at Boardman
Aug. 24 – Hubbard
Aug. 29 – at Poland
Aug. 31 – at Lakeview
Sept. 7 – Struthers
Sept. 13 – at Jefferson
Sept. 14 – Girard
Sept. 19 – Niles
Sept. 21 – at Hubbard
Sept. 24 – West Branch
Sept. 26 – Poland
Sept. 28 – Lakeview
Oct. 3 – at Struthers
Oct. 5 – Jefferson
Oct. 10 – at Girard
Oct. 12 – at Niles
Struthers
Aug. 24 – at Lakeview
Aug. 29 – Jefferson
Aug. 31 – Niles
Sept. 7 – at South Range
Sept. 12 – Girard
Sept. 14 – at Poland
Sept. 15 – at East Liverpool
Sept. 19 – at Hubbard
Sept. 21 – Lakeview
Sept. 26 – at Jefferson
Sept. 28 – at Niles
Oct. 3 – South Range
Oct. 5 – at Girard
Oct. 6 – Columbiana
Oct. 10 – Poland
Oct. 12 – Hubbard