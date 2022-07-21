YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range and Poland shared the conference title in 2021 after splitting their season series. In their first matchup in Poland, the Bulldogs featured five different players who scored a goal in their 6-1 victory. Twenty-three days later (on September 30), South Range got revenge as the Raiders ended Poland’s 30-game regular season win streak, 5-1.

Five of the seven league members won at least one playoff game last year. South Range lost to Ursuline in the Division III Niles 2 District championship contest (3-2) in the extra session. Poland was eliminated by rival Canfield (1-0) in the Division II Akron 2 District finale.

2021 First-Team All-League

Jacob Allsopp, Poland

Tyler Antil, Poland

Ryan Coman, Girard

Antonio D’Ambrosio, Girard

Jacob Gulu, Hubbard

Noah Huda, Poland (Player of the Year)

Joseph Iberis, Poland

Kaleb Krok, Niles

Ryan Murray, Hubbard

Mark Naples, South Range

Carsen Sharpe, Niles

Caden Thomas, South Range

2022 Schedules

Girard

Aug. 12 – Liberty

Aug. 23 – Badger

Aug. 27 – Columbiana

Aug. 30 – at Niles

Sept. 1 – Hubbard

Sept. 6 – at Poland

Sept. 8 – Lakeview

Sept. 13 – Champion

Sept. 15 – South Range

Sept. 20 – Jefferson

Sept. 22 – Niles

Sept. 27 – at Hubbard

Sept. 29 – Poland

Oct. 4 – at Lakeview

Oct. 11 – at South Range

Oct. 13 – at Jefferson

Hubbard

Aug. 23 – Howland

Aug. 25 – at West Branch

Aug. 30 – South Range

Sept. 1 – at Girard

Sept. 6 – Jefferson

Sept. 8 – Poland

Sept. 13 – at Lakeview

Sept. 15 – Niles

Sept. 20 – at Ursuline

Sept. 22 – at South Range

Sept. 24 – Fitch

Sept. 27 – Girard

Sept. 29 – at Jefferson

Oct. 4 – at Poland

Oct. 6 – Lakeview

Oct. 8 – at Orange

Oct. 11 – at Niles

Jefferson

Aug. 22 – at Conneaut

Aug. 25 – Edgewood

Aug. 30 – Poland

Sept. 6 – at Hubbard

Sept. 8 – at Niles

Sept. 10 – at Lakeside

Sept. 13 – South Range

Sept. 15 – at Lakeview

Sept. 20 – at Girard

Sept. 21 – at Poland

Sept. 29 – Hubbard

Oct. 3 – Niles

Oct. 5 – at South Range

Oct. 8 – at Grand Valley

Oct. 11 – Lakeview

Oct. 13 – Girard

Lakeview

Aug. 23 – Champion

Aug. 25 – at Howland

Aug. 27 – Perry

Sept. 1 – Niles

Sept. 6 – at South Range

Sept. 8 – at Girard

Sept. 13 – Hubbard

Sept. 15 – Jefferson

Sept. 17 – at Badger

Sept. 20 – Poland

Sept. 27 – at Niles

Sept. 29 – South Range

Oct. 4 – Girard

Oct. 6 – at Hubbard

Oct. 11 – at Jefferson

Oct. 12 – at Poland

Niles

Aug. 23 – Salem

Aug. 25 – Champion

Aug. 30 – Girard

Sept. 1 – at Lakeview

Sept. 8 – at Jefferson

Sept. 13 – Poland

Sept. 15 – at Hubbard

Sept. 20 – South Range

Sept. 22 – at Girard

Sept. 27 – Lakeview

Sept. 29 – at West Branch

Oct. 3 – Jefferson

Oct. 6 – at Poland

Oct. 11 – Hubbard

Oct. 13 – at South Range

Poland

Aug. 12 – at Ursuline

Aug. 16 – at Howland

Aug. 23 – CVCA

Aug. 25 – at Boardman

Aug. 30 – at Jefferson

Sept. 1 – at South Range

Sept. 6 – Girard

Sept. 8 – at Hubbard

Sept. 10 – Fitch

Sept. 13 – at Niles

Sept. 20 – at Lakeview

Sept. 21 – Jefferson

Sept. 27 – South Range

Sept. 29 – at Girard

Oct. 4 – Hubbard

Oct. 6 – Niles

Oct. 12 – Lakeview

South Range

Aug. 20 – at Ursuline

Aug. 22 – Boardman

Aug. 25 – Salem

Aug. 30 – at Hubbard

Sept. 1 – Poland

Sept. 6 – Lakeview

Sept. 13 – at Jefferson

Sept. 15 – at Girard

Sept. 20 – at Niles

Sept. 22 – Hubbard

Sept. 27 – at Poland

Sept. 29 – at Lakeview

Oct. 5 – Jefferson

Oct. 8 – at Kidron Central Christian

Oct. 11 – Girard

Oct. 13 – Niles