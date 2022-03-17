YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 2022 Northeast 8 Conference winter champions and All-Conference awards were released on Thursday.
The Poland girls and Jefferson/Struthers boys were crowned conference champions in basketball.
The Champion/Lakeview boys and Champion/Struthers girls shared the bowling league championship.
The Champion/Hubbard boys and Champion/South Range girls won the swimming conference title.
Below are the first and second team selections.
GIRLS BASKETBALL – FIRST TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
Sieasia Triplett – Girard
Taylor Skinner – Jefferson
Connie Cougras – Poland
Morgan Kluchar – Poland
Maggie Pavlansky – Lakeview
Chloe Neider – Sruthers
GIRLS BASKETBALL – SECOND TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
Mia Malito – Girard
Monica Devine – Jefferson
Mary Brant – Poland
Emma Cunningham – South Range
Ella Croyle – Struthers
Gianna Wagner – Niles
Player of the Year: Lexi Giles – South Range
BOYS BASKETBALL – FIRST TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
Ross Dedo – Poland
Thomas Cardiero – Girard
Ronnie Leonard – Struthers
Nate Fox – Lakeview
Nick Delgratta – Struthers
John Casrilla – Jefferson
BOYS BASKETBALL – SECOND TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
Riley Heckert – Hubbard
Christian Colosimo – Poland
Gus Johnson – Girard
Joey DeGeorge – Jefferson
Sal Shaffer – Struthers
Landon Moore – South Range
Player of the Year: Bobby Ray – Jefferson Area
GIRLS BOWLING – FIRST TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
Madison Brainard – Hubbard
Emily Gotch – Hubbard
Hailey DeGenaro – Struthers
Kristina Olesky – Girard
Maddie Moore – Girard
GIRLS BOWLING – SECOND TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
Paige Skelton – Niles
Cassidy Rodgers – Lakeview
Mary Williams – Struthers
Arlene Groves – Struthers
Mackinzie Allen – Struthers
Player of the Year: Maddie Moore – Girard
BOYS BOWLING – FIRST TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
Xavier Amireh – Girard
John Jacobs – Hubbard
Mikey Scoville – Hubbard
Sebastian Ruddy – Lakeview
Charles Pawlosky – Lakeview
BOYS BOWLING – SECOND TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
Anthony Moore – Girard
Chaise Henderson – Girard
Cooper Schiavone – Lakeview
Brennan Baber – Struthers
Sean Lane – Struthers
Player of the Year: Charles Pawlosky – Lakeview
GIRLS SWIMMING – FIRST TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
200 Medley Relay: Makenna McGrath, Julia Schuler, Lexie Shehan, Krista Borton – South Range
200 Freestyle: Olivia Wasko – Girard
200 IM: MaKenna McGrath – South Range
50 Freestyle: Izzy Hanek – Jefferson
100 Butterfly: Lexie Shehan – South Range
100 Freestyle: Olivia Wasko – Girard
500 Freestyle: Lexie Shehan – South Range
200 Freestyle Relay: Chloe Puhl, Lilly Shank, Ally Knapik, Krista Borton – South Range
100 Backstroke: Izzy Hanek – Jefferson
100 Breaststroke: Preslie Bodine – Poland
400 Freestyle Relay: Adriana Haberger, Lexie Shehan, Makenna McGrath, Maddie Marino – South Range
GIRLS SWIMMING – SECOND TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
200 Medley Relay: Izzy Hanek, Lauren Anderson, Abby Kendzerski, Shelby Wood – Jefferson
200 Freestyle: Julia Eich – Poland
200 IM: Adriana Haberger – South Range
50 Freestyle: Preslie Bodine – Poland
100 Freestyle: Makenna McGrath – South Range
500 Freestyle: Isabella Summers – Hubbard
200 Freestyle Relay: Ayah Mufieh, Sierra Roy, Grace Basham, Isabella Summers – Hubbard
100 Breaststroke: Krista Borton – South Range
400 Freestyle Relay: Abby Kendzerski, Shelby Wood, Lauren Anderson, Izzy Hanek
Player of the Year: Makenna McGrath – South Range, Lexie Shehan – South Range
BOYS SWIMMING – FIRST TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
200 Medley Relay: Ryan Grigsby, Dominic Panozzo, Giovanni Walley, Sam Esposito – Hubbard
200 Freestyle: Christopher Lattanzio – Poland
200 IM: Dominic Panozzo – Hubbard
50 Freestyle: Ian Vandervort – Poland
100 Butterfly: Giovanni Walley – Hubbard
100 Freestyle: Van Blasko – Poland
500 Freestyle: Kelly Rogan – South Range
200 Freestyle Relay: David Barnes, Sam Wirtz, Giovanni Walley, Dominic Panozzo – Hubbard
100 Backsroke: Van Blasko – Poland
100 Breaststroke: Dominic Panozzo – Hubbard
400 Freestyle Relay: Christopher Lattanzio, Ian Vandervort, Gabe Bettross, Van Blasko – Poland
BOYS SWIMMING – SECOND TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
200 Medley Relay: Van Blasko, Gabe Bettross, Mathew Matiste, Christopher Lattanzio – Poland
200 Freestyle: Gabe Bettross – Poland
200 IM: Mathew Matiste – Poland
50 Freestyle: Sam Esposito – Hubbard
100 Butterfly: Jordan Dille – Jefferson
100 Freestyle: Christopher Lattanzio – Poland
500 Freestyle: Ian Vandervort – Poland
200 Freestyle Relay: Joe Burns, Shogo Miyagawa, Joshua Diehl, Jordan Dille – Jefferson
100 Backsroke: Ryan Grigsby – Hubbard
100 Breaststroke: Giovanni Walley – Hubbard
400 Freestyle Relay: David Barnes, Sam Wirtz, Sam Esposito, Ryan Grigsby – Hubbard
Player of the Year: Dominic Panozzo – Hubbard
WRESTLING – FIRST TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
106: Hunter Newell – South Range
113: E.J. McCarthy – Hubbard
120: Gavin Pahanish – South Range
126: Clayton Kramer – South Range
132: Jon Waszil – Jefferson
138: Michael Markulin – South Range
144: Jacob Richardson – South Range
150: Luke Starkey – South Range
157: Jake Starkey – South Range
165: Logan Cormell – South Range
175: Brent Dietrich – Jefferson
190: Dillon Smith – Poland
215: Chris Colucci – South Range
285: Nick Bowser – Hubbard
WRESTLING – SECOND TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
106: Bradyn Balla – Hubbard
113: Kayden Welker – South Range
120: Keaton Bryant – Girard
126: Gage Hunter – Poland
132: Ryan Snyder – Poland
138: Frankie Garcia – Poland
144: Donavon Nelson – Poalnd
150: Savva DiRenzo – Poland
157: Braden Dietrich – Jefferson
165: Cooper Cole – Jefferson
175: AverySiwula – Girard
190: Reed Edgar – Jefferson
215: Brayden Pirone – Poland
285: Michael Lally – South Range
Player of the Year: Ray Cmil – South Range