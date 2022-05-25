YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 2022 Northeast 8 Athletic Conference announced their All-Conference award winners on Wednesday.
Here’s the complete list of First and Second team award winners this season:
BASEBALL – FIRST TEAM
Team Champion – South Range
Player of the Year – Billy Skripac, South Range
Pitchers – Aiden English, South Range / Matt Kozak, Niles
Infielders – Stevie Rohan, South Range / Cal Rinick, Lakeview / Kolton Christopher, Niles / Andrew Kali, Hubbard
Outfielders – Shane Lindstrom, South Range / Andrew McRoberts, Lakeview / Zach Macik, Niles
Catcher/DH/Utility – Michael Guarnieri, Niles /Kirkland Lambert, Jefferson
SOFTBALL – FIRST TEAM
Team Champion – South Range
Player of the Year – Hailey Croyle, Hubbard
Pitchers – Juli Stachowicz, South Range / Katie McDonald, Poland
Infielders – Jillian Ryser, Hubbard / Emily Denney, Poland, Samantha Susany, South Range, Kylie Imes, Lakeview
Outfielders – Madison Dado, South Range / Nicolina Pezzone, Struthers / Bodey Beckwith, Jefferson
Catcher/DH/Utility – Kelly Szolek, South Range / Raegan Schick, Lakeview
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD – FIRST TEAM
Team Champion – Lakeview
Player of the Year: Stasia Hall/Lakeview
4X800 Relay – Lakeview / Emily Bennett, Jalyn DeLeon, Addison Briell, Rachel Campolito
100 Hurdles – Stasia Hall, Lakeview
100 Dash – Sieasia Triplett, Girard
4X200 Relay – Girard / Olivia Coman, Seyhan Dede, Mia Malito, Nico Cochran
1600 Run – Maddy Gassman, Girard
4X100 Relay – Girard / Seyhan Dede, Sieasia Triplett, Olivia Coman, Mia Malito
400 Dash – Sieasia Triplett, Girard
300 Hurdles – Stasia Hall, Lakeview
800 Run – Rachel Campolito, Lakeview
200 Dash – Makiya Simpson, Niles
3200 Run – Emily Bennett, Lakeview
4X400 Relay – Girard / Maddy Gassman, Seyhan Dede, Adrianna Locastro, Nico Cochran
Discus – Teagan Pierce, Lakeview
High Jump – Isabella Shuster, Lakeview
Long Jump – Mia Malito, Girard
Shot Put – Annie Lumsden, South Range
Pole Vault – Megan Brand, Jefferson
BOYS TRACK & FIELD – FIRST TEAM
Team Champion – South Range
Player of the Year – Dominic Malito, Girard
4X800 Relay – Girard / Kyle Boulier, Ricky Marsico, Nevin Miller, Antonio Dambrosi
110 Hurdles – Landan Bates, Hubbard
100 Dash – Connor Jones, South Range
4X200 Relay – South Range / Connor Jones, J.D. Crouse, Hunter Knauf, Ayden Leon
1600 Run – Ricky Marsico, Girard
4X100 Relay – Girard / Nick Bengala, Stephen Sims, Mike Palmer, Gus Johnson
400 Dash – Tino Pesce, Hubbard
300 Hurdles – Nick Bengala, Girard
800 Run – Andrew Biggs, Poland
200 Dash – Connor Jones, South Range
3200 Run – Brian Standley, South Range
4X400 Relay – South Range / Logan Butcher, Hudson Moorefield, Camden Thomas, Ayden Leon
Discus – Jacob Brooks, South Range
High Jump – Dominic Malito, Girard
Long Jump – Dominic Malito, Girard
Shot Put – Charles Pawlosky, Lakeview
Pole Vault – Reid Boczar, Jefferson
BOYS TENNIS – FIRST TEAM
Team Co-Champions – Jefferson / Poland
Player of the Year – Carmen D’Alesio, Poland
Carsen Sharpe, Niles / Jensen Yarosh, Jefferson / Evan Valtman, Jefferson / Angelo Elia, Poland / Joey Iberis, Poland
BASEBALL – SECOND TEAM
Pitchers – Blaine Barr, Lakeview / Alec Grzyb, Struthers
Infielders – Jake Wilms, Lakeview / Anthony Fisher, Niles / Chris Denney, Poland / Chance Laczko, Struthers
Outfielders – Dylan Dominguez, South Range / Jake Dohy, Girard / Bryce Barringer, Poland
Catcher/DH/Utility – Logan Cormell, South Range / Alex Stow, Lakeview / Olindo Pezzone, Struthers
SOFTBALL – SECOND TEAM
Pitchers – Phoebe Rusnak, Hubbard / Sammi Speakman, Jefferson
Infielders – Jamie Feren, South Range / Mary Brant, Poland / Emily Rosace, Girard / Reagan Irons/South Range
Outfielders – Grace Narkum, Hubbard / Maggie Pavlansky, Lakeview / Connie Cougras, Poland
Catcher/DH/Utility – Kaitlyn Culver, Girard / Lexi Najdusak, Hubbard
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD – SECOND TEAM
4X800 Relay – South Range / Sydney Penick, Tara Wine, Abigail Baun, Mia Wilson
100 Hurdles: Kate Harrell, Poland
100 Dash: Makiya Simpson, Niles
4X200 Relay – Lakeview / Kylie Matteotti, Eliza Farr, Eva Reebel, Sydney Peterson
1600 Run – Emily Bennett, Lakeview
4X100 Relay – Niles / Emi Gardner, Annalie Booksing, Abbey Reed, Mikiya Simpson
400 Dash – Taylor Skinner, Jefferson
300 Hurdles – Lexi Busefink, Lakeview
800 Run – Jalyn DeLeon, Lakeview
200 Dash – Eliza Farr, Lakeview
3200 Run – Kylie Schwartz, Lakeview
4X400 Relay – Lakeview / Dede Stasia Hall, Eliza Farr, Jalyn DeLeon, Rachel Campolito
Discus – Katie Biggs, Poland
High Jump – Mia Malito, Girard
Long Jump – Brooke Schneider, Lakeview
Shot Put – Peyton Slovesko, Hubbard
Pole Vault – Isabella Shuster, Lakeview
BOYS TRACK & FIELD – SECOND TEAM
4X800 Relay – South Range / Quentin Pew, Liam Justison, Camden Thomas, Alex Garwacki
110 Hurdles – Reid Boczar, Jefferson
100 Dash – Dominic Malito, Girard
4X200 Relay – Girard / Stephen Sims, Dominico Simone, Gus Johnson, Mike Palmer
1600 Run – Brian Standley, South Range
4X100 Relay – Jefferson / Trent Hodge, Kaige Boczar, Reid Boczar, Grant Hitchcock
400 Dash – Logan Butcher, South Range
300 Hurdles – Dre Martin, Girard
800 Run – Andrew Hitchcock, Jefferson
200 Dash – Tino Pesce, Hubbard
3200 Run – Emmit Slabach, South Range
4X400 Relay – Girard / Kyle Boulier, Nevin Miller, Antonio Dambrosi, Nick Bengala
Discus – Ben Chaney, Hubbard
High Jump – Joe DeGeorge, Jefferson
Long Jump – Kyle Boulier, Girard
Shot Put – Jacob Brooks, South Range
Pole Vault – Jonathan Waszil, Jefferson