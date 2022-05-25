YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 2022 Northeast 8 Athletic Conference announced their All-Conference award winners on Wednesday.

Here’s the complete list of First and Second team award winners this season:

BASEBALL – FIRST TEAM

Team Champion – South Range

Player of the Year – Billy Skripac, South Range

Pitchers – Aiden English, South Range / Matt Kozak, Niles

Infielders – Stevie Rohan, South Range / Cal Rinick, Lakeview / Kolton Christopher, Niles / Andrew Kali, Hubbard

Outfielders – Shane Lindstrom, South Range / Andrew McRoberts, Lakeview / Zach Macik, Niles

Catcher/DH/Utility – Michael Guarnieri, Niles /Kirkland Lambert, Jefferson

SOFTBALL – FIRST TEAM

Team Champion – South Range

Player of the Year – Hailey Croyle, Hubbard

Pitchers – Juli Stachowicz, South Range / Katie McDonald, Poland

Infielders – Jillian Ryser, Hubbard / Emily Denney, Poland, Samantha Susany, South Range, Kylie Imes, Lakeview

Outfielders – Madison Dado, South Range / Nicolina Pezzone, Struthers / Bodey Beckwith, Jefferson

Catcher/DH/Utility – Kelly Szolek, South Range / Raegan Schick, Lakeview

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD – FIRST TEAM

Team Champion – Lakeview

Player of the Year: Stasia Hall/Lakeview

4X800 Relay – Lakeview / Emily Bennett, Jalyn DeLeon, Addison Briell, Rachel Campolito

100 Hurdles – Stasia Hall, Lakeview

100 Dash – Sieasia Triplett, Girard

4X200 Relay – Girard / Olivia Coman, Seyhan Dede, Mia Malito, Nico Cochran

1600 Run – Maddy Gassman, Girard

4X100 Relay – Girard / Seyhan Dede, Sieasia Triplett, Olivia Coman, Mia Malito

400 Dash – Sieasia Triplett, Girard

300 Hurdles – Stasia Hall, Lakeview

800 Run – Rachel Campolito, Lakeview

200 Dash – Makiya Simpson, Niles

3200 Run – Emily Bennett, Lakeview

4X400 Relay – Girard / Maddy Gassman, Seyhan Dede, Adrianna Locastro, Nico Cochran

Discus – Teagan Pierce, Lakeview

High Jump – Isabella Shuster, Lakeview

Long Jump – Mia Malito, Girard

Shot Put – Annie Lumsden, South Range

Pole Vault – Megan Brand, Jefferson

BOYS TRACK & FIELD – FIRST TEAM

Team Champion – South Range

Player of the Year – Dominic Malito, Girard

4X800 Relay – Girard / Kyle Boulier, Ricky Marsico, Nevin Miller, Antonio Dambrosi

110 Hurdles – Landan Bates, Hubbard

100 Dash – Connor Jones, South Range

4X200 Relay – South Range / Connor Jones, J.D. Crouse, Hunter Knauf, Ayden Leon

1600 Run – Ricky Marsico, Girard

4X100 Relay – Girard / Nick Bengala, Stephen Sims, Mike Palmer, Gus Johnson

400 Dash – Tino Pesce, Hubbard

300 Hurdles – Nick Bengala, Girard

800 Run – Andrew Biggs, Poland

200 Dash – Connor Jones, South Range

3200 Run – Brian Standley, South Range

4X400 Relay – South Range / Logan Butcher, Hudson Moorefield, Camden Thomas, Ayden Leon

Discus – Jacob Brooks, South Range

High Jump – Dominic Malito, Girard

Long Jump – Dominic Malito, Girard

Shot Put – Charles Pawlosky, Lakeview

Pole Vault – Reid Boczar, Jefferson

BOYS TENNIS – FIRST TEAM

Team Co-Champions – Jefferson / Poland

Player of the Year – Carmen D’Alesio, Poland

Carsen Sharpe, Niles / Jensen Yarosh, Jefferson / Evan Valtman, Jefferson / Angelo Elia, Poland / Joey Iberis, Poland

BASEBALL – SECOND TEAM

Pitchers – Blaine Barr, Lakeview / Alec Grzyb, Struthers

Infielders – Jake Wilms, Lakeview / Anthony Fisher, Niles / Chris Denney, Poland / Chance Laczko, Struthers

Outfielders – Dylan Dominguez, South Range / Jake Dohy, Girard / Bryce Barringer, Poland

Catcher/DH/Utility – Logan Cormell, South Range / Alex Stow, Lakeview / Olindo Pezzone, Struthers

SOFTBALL – SECOND TEAM

Pitchers – Phoebe Rusnak, Hubbard / Sammi Speakman, Jefferson

Infielders – Jamie Feren, South Range / Mary Brant, Poland / Emily Rosace, Girard / Reagan Irons/South Range

Outfielders – Grace Narkum, Hubbard / Maggie Pavlansky, Lakeview / Connie Cougras, Poland

Catcher/DH/Utility – Kaitlyn Culver, Girard / Lexi Najdusak, Hubbard

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD – SECOND TEAM

4X800 Relay – South Range / Sydney Penick, Tara Wine, Abigail Baun, Mia Wilson

100 Hurdles: Kate Harrell, Poland

100 Dash: Makiya Simpson, Niles

4X200 Relay – Lakeview / Kylie Matteotti, Eliza Farr, Eva Reebel, Sydney Peterson

1600 Run – Emily Bennett, Lakeview

4X100 Relay – Niles / Emi Gardner, Annalie Booksing, Abbey Reed, Mikiya Simpson

400 Dash – Taylor Skinner, Jefferson

300 Hurdles – Lexi Busefink, Lakeview

800 Run – Jalyn DeLeon, Lakeview

200 Dash – Eliza Farr, Lakeview

3200 Run – Kylie Schwartz, Lakeview

4X400 Relay – Lakeview / Dede Stasia Hall, Eliza Farr, Jalyn DeLeon, Rachel Campolito

Discus – Katie Biggs, Poland

High Jump – Mia Malito, Girard

Long Jump – Brooke Schneider, Lakeview

Shot Put – Peyton Slovesko, Hubbard

Pole Vault – Isabella Shuster, Lakeview

BOYS TRACK & FIELD – SECOND TEAM

4X800 Relay – South Range / Quentin Pew, Liam Justison, Camden Thomas, Alex Garwacki

110 Hurdles – Reid Boczar, Jefferson

100 Dash – Dominic Malito, Girard

4X200 Relay – Girard / Stephen Sims, Dominico Simone, Gus Johnson, Mike Palmer

1600 Run – Brian Standley, South Range

4X100 Relay – Jefferson / Trent Hodge, Kaige Boczar, Reid Boczar, Grant Hitchcock

400 Dash – Logan Butcher, South Range

300 Hurdles – Dre Martin, Girard

800 Run – Andrew Hitchcock, Jefferson

200 Dash – Tino Pesce, Hubbard

3200 Run – Emmit Slabach, South Range

4X400 Relay – Girard / Kyle Boulier, Nevin Miller, Antonio Dambrosi, Nick Bengala

Discus – Ben Chaney, Hubbard

High Jump – Joe DeGeorge, Jefferson

Long Jump – Kyle Boulier, Girard

Shot Put – Jacob Brooks, South Range

Pole Vault – Jonathan Waszil, Jefferson



