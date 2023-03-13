YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The winter sports awards for the Northeast 8 Conference were announced this weekend for basketball, swimming and diving, and bowling.

The complete list of All-Conference award winners is below:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Team Champion(s): Girard, Jefferson and South Range

Player of the Year: Thomas Cardiero, Girard

First Team

Joe DeGeorge, Jefferson Area

Nick DelGratta, Struthers

Landon Moore, South Range

Anthony Covetta, Jefferson Area

JP Genova, Poland Seminary

Matt Kozak, Niles McKinley

Second Team

Gus Johnson, Girard

Grant Hitchcock, Jefferson Area

Ayden Leon, South Range

Nikolas Hendrix, Hubbard

Tyler Capan, Lakeview

Chance Laczko, Struthers

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Team Champion: Poland Seminary

Player of the Year: Chloe Neider, Struthers

First Team

Sieasia Triplett, Girard

Maggie Pavlansky, Lakeview

Mary Brant, Poland Seminary

Sarah Forsyth, Poland Seminary

Emma Cunningham, South Range

Faith Stellato, Struthers

Second Team

Allison Durkin, Girard

Mia Contenza, Jefferson Area

Abbey Reed, Niles McKinley

Ariana Daniels, Poland Seminary

Sydney Penick, South Range

Mary Frangos, Hubbard

BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

Team Champion: Poland Seminary

Player of the Year: Christopher Lattanzio, Poland Seminary

First Team

200 Medley Relay: Poland – Sean Zura, Gabe Bettross, Christopher Lattanzio, Ian Vandervort

200 Freestyle: Christopher Lattanzio, Poland

200 IM: Joe Patrick, Hubbard

50 Freestyle: Ryan Grigsby, Hubbard

100 Butterfly: Christopher Lattanzio, Poland Seminary

100 Freestyle: Ian Vandervort, Poland Seminary

500 Freestyle: Rogan Kelly, South Range

200 Freestyle Relay: Poland – Ian Vandervort, Jake O’Bruda, Gabe Bettross, Christopher Lattanzio

100 Backstroke: Ryan Grigsby, Hubbard

100 Breaststroke: Giovanni Walley, Hubbard

400 Freestyle Relay: Poland – Jake O’Bruda, Dominic Elia, Cameron Burke, Sean Zura

Diving: Dominic Elia, Poland Seminary

Second Team

200 Medley Relay: Hubbard – Ryan Grigsby, Joe Patrick, Giovanni Walley, Nik Young

200 Freestyle: Nik Young, Hubbard

200 IM: Gabe Bettross, Poland Seminary

50 Freestyle: Ian Vandervort, Poland Seminary

100 Butterfly: Giovanni Walley, Hubbard

100 Freestyle: Branden Royea, South Range

500 Freestyle: Joe Patrick, Hubbard

200 Freestyle Relay: Hubbard – Joe Patrick, Nik Young, Giovanni Walley, Ryan Grigsby

100 Backstroke: Jordan Dille: Jefferson Area

100 Breaststroke: Rogan Kelly, South Range

GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

Team Champion: South Range

Player of the Year: Izza Hanek, Jefferson Area

First Team

200 Medley Relay: South Range – Grace Calvin, Lily Shank, Adriana Haberger, Ally Knapik

200 Freestyle: Olivia Wasko, Girard

200 IM: Gabi Gasser, Hubbard

50 Freestyle: Izzy Hanek, Jefferson Area

100 Butterfly: Olivia Wasko, Girard

100 Freestyle: Izzy Hanek, Jefferson Area

500 Freestyle: Izzy Summers, Hubbard

200 Freestyle Relay: South Range – Ally Knapik, Grace Calvin, Adriana Haberger, Lily Shank

100 Backstroke: Grace Calvin, South Range

100 Breaststroke: Preslie Bodine, Poland Seminary

400 Freestyle Relay: Jefferson – Lauren Anderson, Shelby Wood, Sofia Park, Izzy Hanek

Diving: Addison Silverman, Girard

Second Team

200 Medley Relay: Poland – Lucienne Hopps, Preslie Bodine, Kennedy Henderson, Abigail Markey

200 Freestyle: Izzy Summers, Hubbard

200 IM: Sofia Park, Jefferson Area

50 Freestyle: Preslie Bodine, Poland Seminary

100 Butterfly: Gabi Gasser, Hubbard

100 Freestyle: Adriana Haberger, South Range

500 Freestyle: Norin Kelly, South Range

200 Freestyle Relay: Jefferson – Lauren Anderson, Sofia Park, Shelby Wood, Izzy Hanek

100 Backstroke: Lauren Anderson, Jefferson Area

100 Breaststroke: Isabella Francis, Girard

400 Freestyle Relay: Poland – Lucienne Hopps, Abigail Markey, Kennedy Henderson, Preslie Bodine

BOYS BOWLING

Team Champion: Hubbard

Player of the Year: Sebastian Ruddy, Lakeview

First Team

Jack Adkins, Hubbard

Josh Furman, Jefferson Area

Garrett Brajkovich, Hubbard

Chaise Henderson, Girard

Sebastian Ruddy, Lakeview

Second Team

Xavier Amireh, Girard

Owen Eisenbraun, Struthers

Nick Mattesich, Hubbard

Cooper Shiavone, Lakeview

Jack Furman, Struthers

GIRLS BOWLING

Team Champion: Struthers

Player of the Year: Mary Williams, Struthers

First Team

Alexis Brainard, Hubbard

Claire Coppola, Struthers

Chloe Rusnak, Hubbard

Shelby Anthony, Jefferson Area

Mary Williams, Jefferson Area

Second Team

Paige Skelton, Niles McKinley

Emily Gotch, Hubbard

Arlene Groves, Struthers

Mackinzie Allen, Struthers

Tristan Salyard, Lakeview