YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The winter sports awards for the Northeast 8 Conference were announced this weekend for basketball, swimming and diving, and bowling.
The complete list of All-Conference award winners is below:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Team Champion(s): Girard, Jefferson and South Range
Player of the Year: Thomas Cardiero, Girard
First Team
Joe DeGeorge, Jefferson Area
Nick DelGratta, Struthers
Landon Moore, South Range
Anthony Covetta, Jefferson Area
JP Genova, Poland Seminary
Matt Kozak, Niles McKinley
Second Team
Gus Johnson, Girard
Grant Hitchcock, Jefferson Area
Ayden Leon, South Range
Nikolas Hendrix, Hubbard
Tyler Capan, Lakeview
Chance Laczko, Struthers
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Team Champion: Poland Seminary
Player of the Year: Chloe Neider, Struthers
First Team
Sieasia Triplett, Girard
Maggie Pavlansky, Lakeview
Mary Brant, Poland Seminary
Sarah Forsyth, Poland Seminary
Emma Cunningham, South Range
Faith Stellato, Struthers
Second Team
Allison Durkin, Girard
Mia Contenza, Jefferson Area
Abbey Reed, Niles McKinley
Ariana Daniels, Poland Seminary
Sydney Penick, South Range
Mary Frangos, Hubbard
BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
Team Champion: Poland Seminary
Player of the Year: Christopher Lattanzio, Poland Seminary
First Team
200 Medley Relay: Poland – Sean Zura, Gabe Bettross, Christopher Lattanzio, Ian Vandervort
200 Freestyle: Christopher Lattanzio, Poland
200 IM: Joe Patrick, Hubbard
50 Freestyle: Ryan Grigsby, Hubbard
100 Butterfly: Christopher Lattanzio, Poland Seminary
100 Freestyle: Ian Vandervort, Poland Seminary
500 Freestyle: Rogan Kelly, South Range
200 Freestyle Relay: Poland – Ian Vandervort, Jake O’Bruda, Gabe Bettross, Christopher Lattanzio
100 Backstroke: Ryan Grigsby, Hubbard
100 Breaststroke: Giovanni Walley, Hubbard
400 Freestyle Relay: Poland – Jake O’Bruda, Dominic Elia, Cameron Burke, Sean Zura
Diving: Dominic Elia, Poland Seminary
Second Team
200 Medley Relay: Hubbard – Ryan Grigsby, Joe Patrick, Giovanni Walley, Nik Young
200 Freestyle: Nik Young, Hubbard
200 IM: Gabe Bettross, Poland Seminary
50 Freestyle: Ian Vandervort, Poland Seminary
100 Butterfly: Giovanni Walley, Hubbard
100 Freestyle: Branden Royea, South Range
500 Freestyle: Joe Patrick, Hubbard
200 Freestyle Relay: Hubbard – Joe Patrick, Nik Young, Giovanni Walley, Ryan Grigsby
100 Backstroke: Jordan Dille: Jefferson Area
100 Breaststroke: Rogan Kelly, South Range
GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
Team Champion: South Range
Player of the Year: Izza Hanek, Jefferson Area
First Team
200 Medley Relay: South Range – Grace Calvin, Lily Shank, Adriana Haberger, Ally Knapik
200 Freestyle: Olivia Wasko, Girard
200 IM: Gabi Gasser, Hubbard
50 Freestyle: Izzy Hanek, Jefferson Area
100 Butterfly: Olivia Wasko, Girard
100 Freestyle: Izzy Hanek, Jefferson Area
500 Freestyle: Izzy Summers, Hubbard
200 Freestyle Relay: South Range – Ally Knapik, Grace Calvin, Adriana Haberger, Lily Shank
100 Backstroke: Grace Calvin, South Range
100 Breaststroke: Preslie Bodine, Poland Seminary
400 Freestyle Relay: Jefferson – Lauren Anderson, Shelby Wood, Sofia Park, Izzy Hanek
Diving: Addison Silverman, Girard
Second Team
200 Medley Relay: Poland – Lucienne Hopps, Preslie Bodine, Kennedy Henderson, Abigail Markey
200 Freestyle: Izzy Summers, Hubbard
200 IM: Sofia Park, Jefferson Area
50 Freestyle: Preslie Bodine, Poland Seminary
100 Butterfly: Gabi Gasser, Hubbard
100 Freestyle: Adriana Haberger, South Range
500 Freestyle: Norin Kelly, South Range
200 Freestyle Relay: Jefferson – Lauren Anderson, Sofia Park, Shelby Wood, Izzy Hanek
100 Backstroke: Lauren Anderson, Jefferson Area
100 Breaststroke: Isabella Francis, Girard
400 Freestyle Relay: Poland – Lucienne Hopps, Abigail Markey, Kennedy Henderson, Preslie Bodine
BOYS BOWLING
Team Champion: Hubbard
Player of the Year: Sebastian Ruddy, Lakeview
First Team
Jack Adkins, Hubbard
Josh Furman, Jefferson Area
Garrett Brajkovich, Hubbard
Chaise Henderson, Girard
Sebastian Ruddy, Lakeview
Second Team
Xavier Amireh, Girard
Owen Eisenbraun, Struthers
Nick Mattesich, Hubbard
Cooper Shiavone, Lakeview
Jack Furman, Struthers
GIRLS BOWLING
Team Champion: Struthers
Player of the Year: Mary Williams, Struthers
First Team
Alexis Brainard, Hubbard
Claire Coppola, Struthers
Chloe Rusnak, Hubbard
Shelby Anthony, Jefferson Area
Mary Williams, Jefferson Area
Second Team
Paige Skelton, Niles McKinley
Emily Gotch, Hubbard
Arlene Groves, Struthers
Mackinzie Allen, Struthers
Tristan Salyard, Lakeview