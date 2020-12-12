North Royalton downs Ursuline in home opener

Sports

Brady Shannon led Ursuline with 19 points

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Zad Suleiman and Omar Abuhamdeh combined for 32 points as North Royalton defeated Ursuline Friday night 67-51.

Suleiman finished with 17 and connected on three 3-point shots. Abuhamdeh closed out with 15 points.

The Bears move to 2-0 after opening the season with a 62-57 victory over Stow-Monroe Falls. Now, North Royalton will meet Wadsworth on Tuesday.

Brady Shannon scored a game-high 19 points for Ursuline. Demarcus McElroy and Terrence Pankey scored 11 and 7 points respectively. McElroy sank two of his team’s five 3-point baskets.

The Irish fall to 0-2. Ursuline is scheduled to meet Lake Catholic on Tuesday.

